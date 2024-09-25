Al-Rafidain Bank reports over 3 trillion dinars in e-payment settlements for government institutions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Al-Rafidain Bank announced that financial settlements from electronic payment systems for state institutions have exceeded 3 trillion Iraqi dinars (2,3 million USD) in the first nine months of this year.

In a statement, the bank said that the total settlements are linked to state institutions that have implemented electronic collection and transitioned to digital transactions. Payments for bills and fees are being collected electronically through banking cards and POS devices.