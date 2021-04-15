Al-Kadhimi inaugurates an electric power plant in Muthanna

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, inaugurated on Thursday the GE-Enka electric power plant in Muthanna Governorate.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office said "the plant will be a supplement to the electrical network in the Governorate, and it will help to increasing the hours of supplying electric power."

The statement added that the Prime Minister praised the staff working in the plant, saying that "serving the Iraqi citizen is an honor for everyone who assumes responsibility."