Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi inaugurates an electric power plant in Muthanna

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-15T17:26:09+0000
Al-Kadhimi inaugurates an electric power plant in Muthanna

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, inaugurated on Thursday the GE-Enka electric power plant in Muthanna Governorate. 

 A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office said  "the plant will be a supplement to the electrical network in the Governorate, and it will help to increasing the hours of supplying electric power."

 The statement added that the Prime Minister praised  the staff working in the plant, saying that "serving the Iraqi citizen is an honor for everyone who assumes responsibility."

related

The Iraqi ministry of finance denies reports about the Minister's resignation

Date: 2020-08-26 19:04:03
The Iraqi ministry of finance denies reports about the Minister's resignation

Al-Kadhimi directs the establishment of the Iraqi-Egyptian Integrated Industrial Zone

Date: 2021-02-25 16:34:43
Al-Kadhimi directs the establishment of the Iraqi-Egyptian Integrated Industrial Zone

Al-Kadhimi sets a deadline for the "Farmer's dues" issue management

Date: 2020-09-04 14:51:21
Al-Kadhimi sets a deadline for the "Farmer's dues" issue management

Iraq’s Prime Minister to make regional visits, Official

Date: 2021-04-06 16:17:42
Iraq’s Prime Minister to make regional visits, Official

Al-Kadhimi's advisor sheds Light on Iraq's anticipated economic contraction

Date: 2021-04-08 12:51:56
Al-Kadhimi's advisor sheds Light on Iraq's anticipated economic contraction

New decisions for the Supreme committee

Date: 2020-09-07 17:19:20
New decisions for the Supreme committee

Al-Kadhimi approves releasing wheat growers dues

Date: 2020-09-08 15:45:23
Al-Kadhimi approves releasing wheat growers dues

The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says

Date: 2020-10-22 19:34:38
The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says