A slight decline in Basra oil prices

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude prices decreased slightly, with global oil prices declining.

Basra Heavy crude fell by 9 cents, reaching $86.28, and prices for Basra Intermediate crude fell by 9 cents to $89.68.

Oil prices slid more than $1 a barrel on Monday, with Brent falling below $90, as Middle East tensions eased after Israel withdrew more soldiers from southern Gaza and committed to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.42, or 1.6%, to $89.75 a barrel by 0430 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.59 a barrel, down $1.32, or 1.5%.