A government source comments on the dollar prices' recent rise

Shafaq News/ A government source said today that the dollar prices rise stays within a limited range.

The source said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The rise that we witnessed today and yesterday is in a limited range, and the dollar exchange rate will not exceed 1500 dinars."

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, added, "the official holidays (Friday and Saturday) and the holiday that follows on Monday on the occasion of the first of Muharram affected the rise in the price of the dollar due to the suspension of the hard currency auction of the Central Bank during these days," noting, "merchants and exchange owners take advantage of such cases to raise prices despite the lack of demand and the abundance of supply."

"These prices will decrease as soon as the bank begins its auction on an ongoing basis."

It is noteworthy that the price of the dollar rose during the past two days against the Iraqi dinar, to reach 147,950 dinars per 100 dollars.