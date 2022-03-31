2000+ Romanian companies wish to invest in Iraq, Romanian ambassador says 

Shafaq News / The Romanian ambassador to Baghdad expressed today, Thursday, many Romanian companies' readiness to invest in Iraq.

The Baghdad Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that its head, Firas al-Hamdani, received the Romanian ambassador to Baghdad, Mr. Radu Octavian, and discussed with him ways to enhance commerce between the two countries and develop economic relations between them.

The statement quoted al-Hamdani saying that the Chamber prioritizes building relationships with other countries and enhancing trade exchange with Romania, stressing the need to facilitate the import and export process, and create opportunities that can contribute to supporting the economy.

For his part, Mr. Octavian expressed his country's readiness to cooperate with Iraq, noting that more than 2000 Romanian companies wish to invest and operate in Iraq.