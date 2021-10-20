Report

19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-20T09:29:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq announced today that 19 private Iraqi banks have obtained a classification from prominent international agencies.

The bank said in a statement that within the framework of the efforts made by the Central Bank of Iraq to develop the Iraqi banking sector and keep it in line with international standards, 19 licensed banks in Iraq obtained a classification from accredited international rating agencies: Capital Intelligence - Fitch - Moody's - Standard & Poors.

"These banks will receive banking facilities, which reflects how advanced the performance of the banking sector in Iraq is", the statement added.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank seeks to increase the Iraqi banks' ability to expand their network of relations with international banks and enhance the confidence of citizens and investors in them, especially after their success in obtaining such ratings.

