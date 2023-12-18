+1 mn tons of goods cross Iranian Mehran border to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Director-General of Roads and Transportation in Ilam Province, western Iran, Zahin Jashmeh Khawar, announced on Monday the transportation of over 1,285,000 tons of goods through the Mehran border crossing with Iraq during the current Iranian year.

The semi-official Iranian agency "Mehr" quoted Jashmeh Khawar stating, "Since the beginning of this year, more than 1,285,000 tons of goods have been transported through the Mehran border crossing. Among these, 42,530 tons were unloaded at the border, and 10,609 tons were directly exported outside the borders."

He highlighted a 5% increase in the volume of goods transported through the Mehran border crossing, adding, "During this period, over 1,218,000 tons of goods were transported by 47,000 trucks."

Jashmeh Khawar also pointed out the volume of passenger traffic across the Mehran border, stating, "From the beginning of this year until the end of last month, 6,219,877 individuals traveled across this border."