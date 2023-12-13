ناو هەڵوژریایەیل خەڵات گۆڵدن گلۆپس بڵاوکریا

شەفەق نیوز/ لیست پالێویاگەیل 81ــەمین خەڵاتەیل گۆڵدن گڵۆپس بڵاوکریا، فلیم باربی وە نۆ پاڵاوتن پێشەنگە و ئۆپنهایمەریش وە هەشت پلەی دویەم گردیە.

ماڵپەڕ فەرمی خەڵاتەگە لیست تەواو پالێویاگەیل لە گشت پۆلینەیل بڵاوکردیە، کە گرنگترینیان وەیجویرەن:

١. پالێویاگەیل خاسترین فیلم ساڵ

"Oppenheimer”

"Killers of the Flower Moon”

"Maestro”

"Past Lives”

"The Zone of Interest”

"Anatomy of a Fall”

٢. پالێویاگەیل خاسترین ئەکتەر فیلم

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, "Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers”

٣. خاسترین دەرهێنەر فیلم

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, "Past Lives”

٤. خاسترین ئەکتەر خانم لە فیلم

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, "Nyad”

Greta Lee, "Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla”

٥. خاسترین سیناریۆی فیلم

"Barbie”

"Poor Things”

"Oppenheimer”

"Killers of the Flower Moon”

"Past Lives”

"Anatomy of a Fall”

٦. خاسترین زنجیرەی ساڵ

"1923”

"The Crown”

"The Diplomat”

"The Last of Us”

"The Morning Show”

"Succession”

٧. خاسترین ئەکتەر لە زنجیرە

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, "Succession”

Jeremy Strong, "Succession”

Brian Cox, "Succession”

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses”

Dominic West, "The Crown”

٨. خاسترین ئەکتەر خانم لە زنجیرە

Helen Mirren, "1923”

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, "Succession”

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown”

Emma Stone, "The Curse”

٩. خاسترین ئەکتەر کۆمیدی لە نمایش تەلەفزیۆنی

Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, "Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes, "Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

ئاهەنگ دابەشکردن خەڵاتەگان گۆڵدن گڵۆبس لە بڕوار هەفت کانوون دویەم 2024 لە تووڕ CBSوە شیوەی راستەوخوەی پەخش کرێد.