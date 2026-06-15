World Cup June 16 preview: ex-champions France return

Shafaq News

Three World Cup matches fall on Tuesday (Baghdad time).

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Saudi Arabia enter Group H with an immediate measure of where they stand; the Green Falcons are in a difficult section with Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, and the opener in Miami leaves little room for a cautious start. Uruguay are the stronger name, the deeper squad, and one of the group favorites, but they arrive with injury concerns and a disrupted buildup.

For Saudi Arabia, the reference point remains Qatar 2022, when Salem Al-Dawsari’s winner against Argentina produced one of the tournament’s biggest shocks, while Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa are built to press high, move quickly through midfield, and pull opponents into an exhausting rhythm. If Saudi Arabia cannot slow Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez, they will spend long spells defending their box.

Iran vs New Zealand

The second Baghdad-time match shifts to Los Angeles, where Iran meet New Zealand in Group G. Iran have the stronger tournament record, the higher ranking, and a more seasoned squad, but their preparation has been shaped by travel restrictions, political pressure, and the absence of Sardar Azmoun. Amir Ghalenoei’s side will still see the opener as the match it must control before facing Belgium and Egypt.

New Zealand return to the World Cup after 16 years with a narrower brief: stay compact, stretch the match, and make Chris Wood count. The All Whites are not expected to dominate possession, but their chances depend on discipline, set pieces, and whether they can keep Iran from turning territory into early pressure.

France vs Senegal

The day’s main event comes later at New York New Jersey Stadium. France vs Senegal carries the strongest historical pull of the three fixtures, reopening one of the World Cup’s great first-game shocks 24 years after Senegal beat the defending champions 1-0 in Seoul.

France arrives as one of the favorites, with Kylian Mbappe again carrying the attack and Didier Deschamps entering his final World Cup as coach. The questions around Mbappe’s club season and leadership have followed him into the tournament, but his World Cup record keeps the focus simple: when France need a stage, he is usually the player who defines it.

Senegal, however, is a serious threat in their own right. They are one of Africa’s strongest sides, with Sadio Mane’s experience, Kalidou Koulibaly’s leadership, and enough athleticism across the pitch to make France uncomfortable. Their challenge is to turn that profile into control rather than flashes.

In the expanded 48-team format, one draw can carry value and one defeat is not fatal. But for teams placed in groups with Spain, Belgium, Egypt, France, Norway, and Iraq, early points can decide whether the final matchday becomes a route to the round of 32 or a search for help elsewhere.