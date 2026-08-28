Shafaq News- Monaco

AC Milan were drawn against Benfica, Bournemouth, and Sunderland in the 2026/27 Europa League league phase on Friday.

Milan will host Benfica and Sunderland at San Siro and travel to Bournemouth.

Juventus will host Real Sociedad and Rennes and travel to Celta Vigo and AZ Alkmaar, while Crystal Palace will host Real Sociedad and visit Lyon and Besiktas.

Celtic were drawn at home to Marseille and away to Benfica, while Bayer Leverkusen will host Marseille and travel to Lyon.

The 36-team league phase begins on September 16 and 17 and runs through January 28, with each club facing eight opponents, four at home and four away. The final will be played at Stadion Frankfurt in Germany on May 26, 2027.