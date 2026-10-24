Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s national para powerlifting team concluded its participation in the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, with a gold medal in the mixed-team event, bringing its total to two golds and two silvers.

Iraqi Paralympic Powerlifting Federation President Aqeel Hameed praised the athletes’ performance, highlighting that the team had opened and closed its campaign with gold medals.

Earlier in the competition, Mustafa Salman secured Iraq’s first gold in the men’s 59kg category, setting a world record with a 212kg lift.