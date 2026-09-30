Shafaq News- Jeddah

Oman advanced to the Gulf Cup 27 semifinals at Iraq’s expense after a drawing of lots was needed to separate the two teams following Tuesday’s final Group A matches.

Iraq lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia, while Oman beat Kuwait 3-1, leaving both teams level on four points and tied across the tournament’s tiebreak criteria.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 in their opening match and finished the group stage with four goals scored and five conceded each. Both also accumulated eight yellow cards and no reds, forcing the Gulf Cup Football Federation’s competitions committee to resort to a draw.

Oman was selected in the draw and advanced as Group A runner-up behind Saudi Arabia, which topped the group with nine points from three wins.

Before the draw, Iraq coach Graham Arnold questioned the process and called for FIFA regulations to determine the qualifier.

“We must resort to FIFA regulations,” Arnold said after the Saudi Arabia match. “Our level is higher than Oman, and our ranking is higher than theirs. If we want to be fair, we must follow the rules.”

He added that he believed Iraq’s failure to qualify would be unfair.

Arnold had earlier said Iraq was awaiting the draw and noted that several injured players were expected to return within two days if the team reached the semifinals.

Iraq entered the final round needing a draw against Saudi Arabia to qualify automatically after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Oman and beating Kuwait 3-2.