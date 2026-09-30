Shafaq News

Gold prices steadied ​on Wednesday but were headed for a monthly loss as expectations of higher interest ‌rates weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,180.30 per ounce, as of 0435 GMT, but has lost 6% ​so far this month.

US gold futures gained 0.8% to $4,212.70.

The dollar was headed ​for a monthly gain, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for holders ⁠of other currencies.

The US personal consumption expenditures price index is due at 1230 ​GMT.

"The PCE data release will be an important test for gold as it could ​influence expectations for US monetary policy, and the direction of Treasury yields and the dollar," said Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals.

"A softer reading would likely support gold and open the ​way for a return to the $4,200-4,300 range, while a hotter number could push ​yields and the dollar higher, putting renewed pressure on gold and testing the $4,100 level."

Higher interest rates ‌typically ⁠reduce gold's appeal because the metal does not offer a yield.

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, traders see a 47% chance of a Fed rate increase in October and a 92% chance of a hike in December. The US central bank raised rates ​by 25 basis points ​this month.

Meanwhile, New ⁠York Fed President John Williams said that Fed policymakers probably only need to deliver one more hike this year to get ​inflation back on track to the central bank's 2% goal.

On ​the geopolitical ⁠front, Qatar said it hopes shuttle diplomacy between Tehran and Washington would yield a breakthrough, even after US President Donald Trump denied reports that he would ease sanctions and release frozen ⁠Iranian funds ​in return for nuclear concessions.

Spot silver fell 0.6% ​to $61.07, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,703.19 and palladium lost 0.2% to $1,220.61. All three metals were poised for monthly declines.

(REUTERS)

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