Shafaq News- Barcelona

FC Barcelona on Saturday suspended all scheduled activities at its facilities until October 4 because of forecasts of extreme rainfall and the risk of flooding, including sporting activities and training sessions, as well as cultural, social, and leisure activities.

Barcelona said the suspension was in accordance with measures established by the competent authorities. Catalonia’s Civil Protection said it raised the INUNCAT flood plan to emergency level and imposed restrictions across 20 counties, including limits on nonessential travel and the suspension of sporting, cultural, and leisure activities.

Civil Protection, citing the Catalan Meteorological Service, said rainfall could become torrential overnight and Sunday morning, exceeding 40 liters per square meter in 30 minutes in some areas, with warnings also issued for accumulations of more than 200 liters per square meter over 24 hours.

Barcelona and Liga F later confirmed that the women’s first-team match against Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou would kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday instead of 5 p.m. local time. The club had requested the two-hour delay to help ensure the stadium was fully operational and met safety requirements and to facilitate supporters’ travel and access.