World Population Review: Iraq marriage age 25.3 years

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s average age for first marriage reached 25.3 years in 2025, ranking sixth among Arab countries with the lowest marriage ages, according to the international website World Population Review.

The report showed that Somalia leads the Arab world with the youngest average age at 20.6 years, followed by Eritrea at 20.7, Sudan at 21.9, Yemen at 23, and Egypt at 25. The United Arab Emirates ranked seventh at 25.6, Morocco eighth at 25.7, Saudi Arabia ninth at 25.9, and Palestine tenth at 26.2.

Globally, Colombia recorded the lowest average age for first marriage at 18.1 years, followed by Tanzania at 19 and Liberia at 19.1. Spain reported the highest at 38.8 years, followed by Chile at 37.8.