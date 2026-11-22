Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Minister of Water Resources, Muthanna Al-Tamimi, on Sunday dismissed the director of the Al-Gharraf water project in Dhi Qar province over poor performance and failure to fulfill his duties.

The decision came during a field visit to the districts of Al-Shatra and Al-Dawayah, where Al-Tamimi reviewed local water conditions and discussed the main challenges facing the area.

According to a Ministry statement, Al-Tamimi also met with residents to hear their concerns about water allocations and ongoing water projects. He called for improved performance and greater accountability for officials who fail to carry out their responsibilities.

Read more: Dhi Qar: Iraq water crisis has displaced 60,000 people