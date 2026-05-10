Turkiye pushes deeper economic role in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Turkiye is seeking deeper involvement in energy, infrastructure, and development projects in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province, Governor Mohammed Samaan stated on Sunday after a Turkish delegation, led by Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan, visited the city for talks with provincial authorities and business leaders.

In a joint press conference, Samaan said the province was seeking to benefit from Turkish expertise in energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, and service-sector projects, including the construction of power generation stations. “We hope Turkiye leaves a clear imprint on Kirkuk’s development projects,” he emphasized, adding that the proposed cooperation would cover all areas of the province.

Earlier, Kirkuk officials also met Turkish businessmen and representatives from the Kirkuk Chamber of Commerce, contractors unions, and industrial federations to discuss cooperation in development, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism.

Turkiye has expanded its economic presence in Iraq in recent years through trade, construction, and energy projects. According to the Turkish Contractors Association, Turkish firms have completed more than 1,100 projects in Iraq worth over $35 billion. Today’s talks come as Baghdad and Ankara also advance the proposed $17 billion Development Road project linking Iraq’s Gulf ports to Turkiye and Europe.

Kirkuk remains strategically important to Iraq’s economy due to its oil fields and export infrastructure linked to the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline connecting northern Iraq to Turkiye. Iraq resumed limited exports through the route earlier this year at an initial capacity of 250,000 barrels per day after flows were suspended in 2023.

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