Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Turkiye's Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, said on Wednesday that he had brought a delegation of around 40 Turkish businesspeople to Kirkuk to explore investment opportunities, highlighting Iraq's Development Road project as a major area of bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to reporters, Inan said the visit fulfilled an earlier commitment to travel to Kirkuk and that Turkish business representatives were holding closed-door discussions on potential projects in the province.

The ambassador said relations between Baghdad and Ankara were progressing across several areas, particularly the Development Road and water-related projects, alongside other joint initiatives.

He added that Turkish delegations would continue visiting Kirkuk and exploring investments aimed at supporting the province's development and meeting residents' needs.

Inan arrived in Kirkuk earlier on Wednesday accompanied by a delegation from Turkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), with discussions focusing on investment opportunities in the province's oil and gas sectors.

The visit follows talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on July 28, during which the two countries agreed to expand economic and investment cooperation.