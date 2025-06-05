Syria’s waste crisis: Health Ministry unveils reform plan

Shafaq News/ The outdated waste treatment systems and surge in daily garbage volumes are fueling environmental and public health concerns, Syria’s Ministry of Health warned on Thursday, pledging reforms to tackle the growing crisis.

In a statement to Shafaq News, the ministry’s media office revealed that Syria currently generates around 1,500 metric tons of solid waste daily, based on official data dating back to 1998. However, treatment and recycling rates remain well below necessary levels, particularly in high-density areas where waste buildup has become acute.

“The growing burden of organic and inorganic waste demands immediate technical and legal interventions,” the ministry noted, cautioning that limited infrastructure continues to hinder efficient waste disposal.

To address the issue, the ministry is supporting initiatives to convert organic waste into alternative energy sources. “These efforts are being implemented in coordination with relevant authorities as part of a national strategy to enhance sustainable environmental development and improve public health,” it explained.

The ministry also stressed the importance of raising environmental awareness, promoting household-level waste separation, and updating waste management legislation to reflect current challenges.