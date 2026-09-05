Shafaq News- Venice

Arab filmmakers are bringing stories of war, displacement, financial collapse and life in exile to the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, with six films from Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon and Morocco featured across the festival's programs.

The films range from a Kurdish woman's return to war-scarred Mosul and a Palestinian father's search for his missing son to two young Lebanese women planning a robbery after losing access to their savings. The festival opened on Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 12, according to Grazia, the Italian fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Halkawt Mustafa – No Heaven, If You Kill a Woman (Iraq)

Kurdish-Norwegian filmmaker Halkawt Mustafa's No Heaven, If You Kill a Woman follows a sniper who returns to Mosul after learning that her sister may have survived the war that began in the city in 2014.

The film, which screens out of competition, stars Iraqi actress Avan Jamal as Fian and draws on first-hand accounts from Kurdish women who fought in Iraq. Mustafa based the story on interviews he conducted with former women fighters.

The Norway-Iraq-United Arab Emirates-Sweden co-production will have its world premiere on Sept. 6.

Mai El-Toukhy – A Woman Unknown (Egypt)

Egyptian-Danish filmmaker Mai El-Toukhy brings the only Arab film competing for the Golden Lion, the festival's top prize.

El-Toukhy is also the only woman among the 20 directors competing for the award and the sole filmmaker representing the Arab region in the main competition.

Set in Denmark after World War Two, A Woman Unknown follows Marie, a former domestic worker who plans an engagement dinner with the family she once worked for.

The film examines attitudes toward women's bodies and the burden of stigma and shame.

El-Toukhy is known for Queen of Hearts and for directing episodes of The Crown, earning several awards for her work.

Mouaid Alayan – A Letter to the Sea (Palestine)

Palestinian filmmaker Mouaid Alayan's A Letter to the Sea follows Kamal, a Palestinian man living in Jerusalem who is ordered by a court to repay a large social security debt linked to his son, Wael.

Wael drowned in the Red Sea decades ago, but there is no official record documenting his death. Kamal sets out to uncover what happened to his son.

The film stars Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha, who won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice festival in 2017 for his role in The Insult.

The film screens in the Venice Spotlight section and is the only Palestinian production competing for the Orizzonti award for short films.

Ahmad Hassouna – Citizen Osama (Palestine)

Palestinian filmmaker Ahmad Hassouna's documentary Citizen Osama, screening out of competition, follows the daily life of photojournalist, artist and filmmaker Osama Alashi, a close friend of the director.

The film moves between Alashi's family life with his wife and newborn child and his work as a war photographer in the Gaza Strip.

It offers a close look at family, journalism and everyday life under unpredictable and difficult circumstances.

Rami Kadi – Furies (Lebanon)

Lebanese filmmaker Rami Kadi makes his directorial debut with Furies, a Beirut-set story shaped by the country's financial collapse and the freezing of depositors' savings between 2019 and 2022.

The film follows two young women trying to raise money for an operation. Unable to access their own savings because of the banking crisis, they devise a plan to carry out a major robbery overnight.

Actor George Clooney serves as an executive producer through his company Smokehouse Pictures. The film premieres on Sept. 4 in the Venice Spotlight section.

Shaden Safieddine Tazi – A Few Moments of Happiness (Lebanon/Morocco)

Lebanese-Moroccan filmmaker Shaden Safieddine Tazi explores exile and the experience of watching war from a distance in A Few Moments of Happiness.

The film draws on conversations with her father during the war in Lebanon in 2023, using phone screen recordings and audio exchanges with family members as they follow developments in their homeland through digital screens.

Through those recordings, Tazi documents the experience of growing up away from home while trying to understand a conflict unfolding in the country left behind.