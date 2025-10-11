Severe disease outbreak hits Kirkuk animal reserve

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A contagious disease has struck animals at a reserve on the outskirts of Kirkuk, infecting more than 900 dogs, local authorities reported on Saturday, warning that the outbreak could worsen if containment measures are not maintained.

Falah Khalil, the Kirkuk Qaimaqam (district head), told Shafaq News that a respiratory illness is spreading rapidly among the reserve’s canine population. Veterinary teams from both Kirkuk and Baghdad have been deployed to conduct field examinations and laboratory testing, with initial findings suggesting the disease is highly transmissible and poses potential risks to animals and humans.

Khalil pointed out that authorities have ordered the euthanasia of severely infected dogs and the vaccination of healthy ones. Vaccinating a single dog costs about 15,000 Iraqi dinars ($11.5), and with more than 900 animals affected, officials say additional funding is needed to sustain the vaccination campaign.

Mohanned Hasan Khalid, head of the Himalaya Center for Veterinary Medicine and Animal Rights, said the reserve—which shelters dogs, birds, and other stray animals—is struggling due to limited resources. He accused local authorities of neglect, adding that the center has repeatedly covered feeding and medical expenses without official support.

Animal rights activist Khalid Mohammed warned that many dogs suffer from respiratory, skin, and parasitic infections, exacerbated by overcrowding, poor ventilation, and inadequate sanitation. “If untreated…the disease could spread beyond the reserve and affect nearby residential areas.”

Local authorities said they are coordinating with the Ministry of Agriculture’s veterinary department to contain the outbreak and prevent further cases.

