SHEIN’s expansion in Iraq challenges secondhand sector

Shafaq News/ The emergence of SHEIN, a global fast-fashion retailer based in China, is significantly altering Iraq’s consumer behavior and retail landscape. In Baghdad’s bustling street markets—particularly in areas like Bab al-Muazzam and al-Bayaa—SHEIN’s low-cost, ready-to-wear clothing is quickly becoming a preferred alternative to traditional retail and secondhand goods.

New Goods, Competitive Prices

SHEIN products are entering the Iraqi market through bulk shipments locally referred to as “al-shalif”—large bags containing hundreds of assorted items, from clothing and bags to small household goods.

SHEIN’s offerings also include non-apparel items such as bags, home accessories, and low-cost electronics, broadening its appeal to a wider consumer base.

Hassan Imad, a 35-year-old vendor in the Bayaa market, explained to Shafaq News how this trade model works: “Each bag costs between 100,000 and 200,000 Iraqi dinars ($75-150) and usually contains around 500 pieces. We sell individual items for about 3,000 dinars ($2.5) or three for 5,000 ($4), and profits can reach up to 1.5 million dinars.”

However, the business carries certain risks. Imad noted that the contents of each shipment can vary considerably in quality and seasonality, describing it as “a game of chance.”

While “Bala”—used clothing imported from Europe—has long dominated Iraq’s informal apparel markets, vendors are increasingly favoring SHEIN products due to their new condition, trend-focused designs, and high turnover rate.

Redha Abdul-Hassan al-Kaabi, another vendor, emphasized the advantages of the new merchandise: “Chinese clothes are more profitable and sell faster than Bala. The designs are modern, and all the items are brand new and reasonably priced.”

Vendors have adjusted their operations to match demand patterns, often relocating their stalls based on peak activity areas. On weekdays, many set up near university campuses to target students; on weekends, they move to high-traffic areas like al-Wathba and Bab al-Sharqi.

Bassim Jalal, a 20-year-old seller in Bab al-Muazzam, told Shafaq News,“I purchase a box for 250,000 dinars. Each item comes labeled with its original retail price. We convert it to dinars with a modest profit margin.”

Students, in particular, are seen as a core demographic for SHEIN’s products due to their budget-conscious buying habits and need for regularly updated wardrobes.

The Iraqi shoppers say that one of the factors contributing to SHEIN’s growing popularity is the perception that its new clothing is more hygienic than secondhand alternatives.

“These clothes are new and safe. They’re not like secondhand items, which could pose skin health risks. Also, the prices of Bala have increased recently because of misleading marketing by influencers claiming the items are designer brands,” Marwa Fadel, a 35-year-old shopper, expressed to Shafaq News.

While consumers increasingly benefit from affordable, ready-made imports, the growing dominance of foreign goods—particularly in unregulated informal markets—raises critical concerns about the future of Made in Iraq products in a country where the industrial sector remains mired in long-termstagnation.