Rare Arabian Hyena spotted in Northern Iraq, raising conservation concerns

Shafaq News/ A rare Arabian hyena, known for its distinctive stripes and smaller size compared to its spotted relatives, has been sighted in the Hamrin mountain range in northern Saladin province, in what experts consider a significant and rare appearance of the endangered species.

The striped hyena was captured in a photograph by a resident at night, illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights on a mountain road. The image, despite being taken with basic equipment, clearly shows the animal’s medium build, elongated head, erect ears, and characteristic striped fur, confirming its identification as the elusive Arabian subspecies, rarely seen outside the Arabian Peninsula.

Local hunter Mahmoud al-Bayati from the Amerli district told Shafaq News Agency that the Arabian hyena still roams the Hamrin Mountains. “We occasionally spot it, especially in spring. It lives among the rocks and comes out at night in search of food. It’s a rare creature and poses no threat to people, but fear of it is tied to superstitions,” he noted.

Environmental activist Ahmed Khaled warned against continued poaching of the species. “Hunting this hyena is completely unjustified due to its vital ecological role in cleaning up carrion and preventing disease. Eating its meat is an even more dangerous and irrational practice, both environmentally and health-wise,” he stated.

Khaled pointed to a lack of environmental awareness in rural areas, where the animal is often misunderstood or feared, rather than recognized for its ecological value.

The Arabian hyena, a subspecies of the striped hyena, inhabits mountainous and desert areas across Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Oman. Despite its negative image in folklore, it serves a critical role in maintaining ecological balance as a natural scavenger.

Although sightings continue in remote mountainous regions of Iraq, the species is not officially recognized or protected by any government agency. Experts warn that repeated hunting — whether for commercial reasons or due to its association with superstition — poses a growing threat to its survival in Iraq.

Environmental specialist Mazen Abdul-Haq told Shafaq News that comprehensive surveys are needed in the Hamrin range, along with public awareness campaigns to shift perceptions and promote conservation. He also called for a strict ban on hunting and support for alternative livelihoods in rural communities.

“The reappearance of the Arabian hyena in Hamrin is not just a passing event,” Abdul-Haq said. “It’s an environmental signal that demands urgent attention from authorities, researchers, and activists. Continued poaching and consumption could lead to the extinction of this rare species from Iraq’s ecosystem, without documentation or protection.”

Hunter Ahmed al-Jubouri, from the mountainous areas east of Salahuddin, told Shafaq News that sightings of the hyena are not as rare as believed, particularly during drought or food shortages. “We know this species and see it at night and in caves. Some hunters catch it without specific purpose, and some roast and eat it, believing its meat is beneficial,” he said.

While no official estimates exist for the Arabian hyena population in Iraq, experts and activists agree the species is becoming increasingly scarce due to habitat loss and hunting — making each sighting a troubling indicator of its fragile status.