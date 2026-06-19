Parking shortage drives Baghdad motorists into violations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Finding a parking space in Baghdad has become an increasingly costly challenge, drivers find themselves choosing between paying high parking fees, risking traffic fines, or leaving their vehicles in unauthorized lots.

When Asmaa Rahim returned to her car after a brief stop, she found a traffic ticket on the windshield. Unable to locate the traffic officer who issued it, she had little choice but to pay the fine to avoid additional penalties.

Mohammed Ali, 40, said someone demanded 2,000 dinars ($1.53) after he parked for a few minutes outside a pharmacy. “He insisted on charging me even though the location was public and he had no authority to collect fees,” Ali said.

Earlier this year, Baghdad Operations Command set official parking charges at 3,000 dinars ($2.29) and vehicle transfer contract costs at 50,000 dinars ($38.17), to be shared equally between buyers and sellers. The command also closed 14 parking sites in Al-Rusafa for violating regulations, saying the measure was intended to protect citizens from illegal fee collection.

The municipality also offers incentives to landowners willing to convert their properties into parking facilities in accordance with legal requirements, particularly in commercial districts, medical centers, and government service areas.

Many residents, however, argue that enforcement alone will not solve the problem, calling for larger parking spaces, expanded capacity in busy districts, and a unified pricing system to prevent overcharging.

Mustafa Karim, a parking lot employee, said licensed facilities provide receipts and rely on surveillance cameras to monitor vehicles. He noted that parking fees vary according to the duration of use, reaching 3,000 dinars for regular parking and 5,000 dinars for overnight stays.

Baghdad Municipality spokesperson Uday Al-Jandil told Shafaq News that the officially approved parking fee for both public and private lots is 3,000 dinars per visit, adding that any amount above that violates municipal regulations. The municipality is implementing plans to expand existing parking facilities and establish new ones on both sides of the capital, but limited land availability remains the main obstacle.