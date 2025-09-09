Over 1,000 firms fuel medicine price gaps in Mosul

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Medicine prices in Mosul vary widely due to the presence of more than one thousand pharmaceutical companies supplying products at different rates, an official affirmed on Tuesday

The Head of the Nineveh Pharmacists Syndicate, Marwan al-Taie, told Shafaq News some pharmacies reduce the cost of medicines nearing their expiry dates, creating additional imbalances in the local market.

According to al-Taie, while the syndicate is not responsible for enforcing a standardized prescription format, it closely monitors the pharmaceutical sector and is awaiting a nationwide unified pricing project expected within the next two to three months, which would also apply in Nineveh.

He added that the syndicate has addressed the issue of warehouses operating inside residential areas, with only three remaining in the al-Zuhur neighborhood compared to much larger numbers previously.

Although some price manipulation still occurs, the syndicate is working to curb such practices in order to protect citizens and stabilize the medicine market.

