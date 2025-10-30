Ninevah University allocates land for US funded heritage center

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Land in Mosul has been allocated to establish an international center for heritage and cultural studies under a memorandum of understanding between Ninevah University, the American Academic Research Institute in Iraq (TARII) and the University of Chicago.

The Head of the University, Osama al-Mashhadani, told Shafaq News on Thursday that the center will be fully funded by the US side, covering construction, furnishing, and laboratory equipment. He explained that the project will support joint research between Iraqi and American scholars in the fields of heritage, archaeology, and society, in addition to training and capacity-building programs for university professors, museum staff, and heritage specialists.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil described the project as a strategic step to strengthen the province's position as a scientific and cultural hub.

Earlier, US Presidential Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, praised the memorandum of understanding, describing it as a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation.