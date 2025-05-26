Neglect threatens Amarah’s iconic Ottoman-era architecture

Shafaq News/ In the southern Iraqi city of Amarah, the ornate wooden balconies of shanasheel houses still whisper stories of a once-thriving multicultural past. Today, these architectural treasures are slowly crumbling—undone by time, neglect, and prolonged government inaction.

Dating back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, the shanasheel houses were crafted by Turkish and Syrian artisans brought to the city during the Ottoman era. Built using a distinctive mix of timber and mud, these homes are concentrated in neighborhoods such as Al-Sarriyah, Al-Saray, Al-Qadiriya, and Al-Mahmoudiya, reflecting Amarah’s historic diversity.

According to writer and journalist Abdul-Hussein Barsim, modern Amarah was officially established in 1861 by Abdul Qadir Al-Kulmandi, around the same period these signature homes began to shape the city’s visual identity. Shanasheel architecture evolved alongside the founding of Amarah’s central bazaar, mirroring the area’s political, social, and religious plurality.

“These homes once belonged to prominent Jewish, Christian, and foreign families who settled in the city during the early 20th century, including the British administrative period,” Barsim told Shafaq News. “They’re more than just buildings—they’re living records of Iraq’s pluralistic identity.”

Folklorist Khalid Al-Kaabi noted that remnants of these homes still exist in areas like Al-Sarriyah, but most are on the verge of collapse. He expressed regret that despite occasional efforts by heritage authorities, serious restoration has yet to materialize.

Nasser Al-Tayyib, head of Maysan’s Advisory Council for Development and Strategic Planning, pointed out that several of the oldest houses were owned by historically notable figures, such as Nassim Kohan, a Jewish merchant, and Sheikh Hanna, a Christian community leader.

Cultural experts and researchers are now calling on federal and regional governments to urgently acquire, preserve, and restore the remaining structures before they disappear entirely.

“Without intervention, these symbols of Iraq’s inclusive heritage may soon be reduced to rubble—another casualty of political indifference and fading memory,” Barsim warned.