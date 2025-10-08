Najaf residents confront officials over jobs ahead of vote

Shafaq News – Najaf

On Wednesday, a fight broke out inside the Najaf pronvincial building after crowds gathered over reports of new contract job openings, a source told Shafaq News.

The source said election candidate Amir al-Nasrallah, head of the Services (Khadamat) Alliance in Najaf, tried to capitalize on the situation by offering employment promises, triggering a physical altercation.

Security forces intervened, arresting several people — including al-Nasrallah — to restore order and begin legal proceedings, the source added.

Najaf, a key electoral province with over 838,000 registered voters, has seen mounting political tension ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

