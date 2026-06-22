Najaf removes 80% of water hyacinth infestations

Shafaq News- Najaf

Authorities in Iraq’s Najaf province have removed around 80% of water hyacinth infestations from rivers and canals across the province, officials reported on Monday.

Atheer Hatif Hadi, director of the Irrigation and Drainage Maintenance Directorate, told Shafaq News that cleanup operations have been completed in several waterways in Al-Mashkhab district, while work continues along the Euphrates River.

“The remaining infestations are expected to be cleared in the coming weeks as part of a wider campaign ahead of the rice-growing season,” he added.

Native to South America, water hyacinth is considered one of the world’s most invasive aquatic plants. It was introduced to Iraq around two decades ago and has since spread across multiple waterways. The species has caused environmental damage in countries including Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and parts of southwestern France. It has been listed by the European Commission since 2016 among invasive species requiring control measures due to its ecological impact.

Read more: Water Hyacinth spread threatens farmland in Iraq’s Najaf