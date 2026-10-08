Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s Najaf has launched an advanced service for treating emergency strokes, the Provincial Health Directorate said on Thursday, calling it the first of its kind in Iraq.

In a statement, Maher al-Aboudi, the Directorate’s Media Chief, said the Najaf Cardiac Surgery Center had introduced the new treatment program as part of an integrated initiative bringing together specialists from several medical fields.

The medical team has already treated its first two emergency cases, he added, saying the new program is expected to strengthen the province’s response to neurological emergencies and expand access to specialized treatment.

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