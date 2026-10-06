Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh province, in northern Iraq, on Tuesday launched construction of its first historical tourism park at Mosul’s Bash Tapia Castle, covering 10,000 square meters, according to the provincial government.

The project, launched in the presence of the project manager at UNESCO Iraq’s Culture Unit, aims to enhance Mosul’s urban landscape and revive one of the city’s most prominent historical landmarks as part of broader efforts to rehabilitate heritage, cultural, and tourism sites across the province, the government stated.

Dating back more than 1,200 years, Bash Tapia Castle is one of Mosul’s main heritage landmarks and historically served as a defensive fortress for the city. Nineveh first unveiled the project in July as a UNESCO-linked public heritage park next to Bash Tapia Castle and within its historic boundaries. The broader initiative also tasked the University of Mosul, its College of Archaeology, and an engineering consultancy office with preparing technical studies and designs for the castle’s reconstruction.