Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s judiciary uncovered manipulation in the valuation of a 400-dunam state property sold in Al-Anbar province, resulting in an 18.43 billion-dinar (about $14M) loss to public funds, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday.

The case was investigated by the Ramadi Investigation Court, which handles integrity cases, in coordination with the Federal Integrity Commission’s Al-Anbar Investigation Office.

On Sunday, the Commission, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, halted the sale of two other state properties spanning a combined 186 dunams in Al-Anbar, preventing an estimated loss of 4.65 billion dinars (about $3.53M) in public funds.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²

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