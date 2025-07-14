Labor Minister calls on firms to hire Iraqis over foreigners

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi urged recruitment firms on Monday to prioritize Iraqi workers and reduce reliance on foreign labor.

During a meeting with company representatives, al-Asadi pressed firms to invest in local talent—particularly in oil, electricity, and investment sectors—citing their capacity to stimulate domestic job growth, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

He noted that despite their active role in the labor market, many companies still favor foreign hires over qualified Iraqi candidates.

Al-Asadi pledged support for firms committed to shifting their hiring strategies, affirming the ministry’s readiness to streamline legal procedures for those generating local employment.

The discussion also addressed licensing delays, excessive work permit fees, and restrictive residency rules for foreign employees, with al-Asadi directing relevant departments to review these challenges and draft legal amendments.

He concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s support for capable, outcome-focused firms, stressing that their success must directly benefit the Iraqi labor market.