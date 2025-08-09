Iraq expands employment programs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s unemployment rate stands at 13.5–14%, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs reported on Saturday, outlining two years of government initiatives to curb joblessness.

Ministry Spokesperson Hassan Khuwam told Shafaq News that since early 2023, more than 962,000 new welfare cards have been issued, expanding the social protection network for low-income families, including young couples.

He pointed to the 2023 launch of the Mihan (Professions) digital platform, which connects job seekers with employers by allowing applicants to post their skills and enabling businesses to search for suitable candidates—helping narrow the gap between labor supply and demand.

Khuwam said that 37 vocational training centers across Baghdad and other provinces—locally managed but overseen by the ministry—partner with domestic and international organizations to deliver market-relevant skills, noting that a planned academy, in partnership with a Chinese firm, will train Iraqis for major investment projects—particularly in the oil sector—reducing reliance on foreign labor.

To foster entrepreneurship, the ministry offers loans of 20M dinars (~$14,300), 30M dinars (~$21,450), and 50M dinars (~$35,750), requiring recipients to hire one to three additional employees based on the loan size, with all hires registered in the social security system.

“The ministry has fully digitized its services—from job postings to applications and automated candidate selection—to ensure transparency and eliminate human interference,” he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that these measures aim to generate sustainable employment, boost youth participation in the workforce, and drive long-term economic growth.