Iraqi syndicate warns of security pressures on journalists

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate on Monday called for stronger efforts to protect journalists, warning that economic, professional, and security challenges continue to affect media workers as Iraq marked the 157th anniversary of its National Press Day.

Speaking with Shafaq News, syndicate spokesperson Raad al-Mashhadani described Iraq's media landscape as increasingly open to digital tools, affirming that the entity's vision is to build a more independent and professional Iraqi press capable of benefiting from modern technology and artificial intelligence while maintaining ethical standards.

"We seek to provide a safe and stable environment that enables journalists to carry out their mission freely and responsibly,” he added.

Iraq marks National Press Day each year on June 15, commemorating the publication of Al-Zawraa, the country's first newspaper, in 1869.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Iraq ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, with the organization citing rising risks faced by Iraqi journalists both online and in the field, alongside growing pressure surrounding coverage of sensitive issues, including wars in the Middle East.

Read more: Iraq's press freedom index falls amid armed factions kidnappings, record violations