Shafaq News- Saladin

A medical team at Samarra General Hospital in Iraq's Saladin province removed 214 needles and pins from the abdomen of a 38-year-old patient during an unusual surgical procedure on Monday, the hospital's media office said.

General surgeon Ali Saadi Omar supervised the operation, assisted by anesthesiologist Ihsan Khalaf, senior surgical resident Omar Fuad, and senior anesthesia resident Daniyar Majid. The team also included nurses Batoul Faleh and Namaa Ali, anesthesia technicians Ahmed Khaled and Bakr Ziad, and support staff Shatha Hafez and Waqqas Hamed.

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