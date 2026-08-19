Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Farhad Amin Atroushi on Wednesday called for sustainable solutions to the country’s displacement crisis, highlighting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as a model for addressing the issue in remarks marking World Humanitarian Day.

Atroushi highlighted KRI’s role in accommodating hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced People (IDP) and refugees and providing them with essential aid and services in cooperation with the federal government and international and local organizations.

He also stressed the need to maintain international support, strengthen coordination between Baghdad and Erbil, and pursue sustainable solutions for displaced families that ensure decent and safe living conditions while creating an environment conducive to their return to their areas of origin.

Earlier this year, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that efforts to return displaced Iraqis to their homes were continuing, with around 102,000 displaced people still living in 20 camps across the Kurdistan Region.