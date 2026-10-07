Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament on Wednesday rejected claims that the country's top judicial body had asked it to lift the immunity of dozens of lawmakers over corruption charges.

The claims, attributed to a member of parliament, had circulated on local media and social media in recent days. They alleged that the Supreme Judicial Council, which oversees Iraq's courts, had sent parliament a wave of requests to strip deputies of immunity.

Parliament's Legal Affairs Department called the reports "groundless." The speaker's office has referred the lawmaker, whom the statement did not name, to the Parliamentary Conduct Committee ahead of possible legal action.

Under Iraq's constitution, a sitting lawmaker cannot be arrested during a legislative term without parliament's approval, unless caught committing a felony. Each request to lift immunity goes to a parliamentary vote.