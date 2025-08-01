Iraqi PM on Anfal campaign: Blood shed paved way to freedom

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the Anfal campaign, denouncing the 1983 disappearance of 8,000 Barzani Kurds as a defining example of the former regime’s cruelty.

In a post on X, al-Sudani described the mass abduction of men, women, children, and the elderly from the Barzani tribe as “criminal and inhumane,” underscoring the enduring pain inflicted by Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship.

On the 42nd anniversary of the brutal Anfal campaigns, which targeted the elderly, children, women, and youth of the esteemed Barzani families, we sadly remember the disappearance of 8,000 of them, a criminal and inhumane act that starkly reflected the brutality of the… — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) August 1, 2025

He extended condolences to the victims’ families, singling out Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani in a message of solidarity. “The pure blood that was shed paved the way for liberation from tyranny and the establishment of a democratic system built on freedom and justice.”

The Anfal campaign, carried out by Saddam Hussein’s forces in the 1980s, remains one of the darkest chapters in Iraq’s modern history. Kurdish leaders and human rights groups continue to push for national recognition and accountability for the atrocities.