Anfal victims' families recall the tragedy's 33rd anniversary

Shafaq News/ The families of the victims of the Anfal operations, which the people of Bahdinan were subjected to, commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy, carried out by Saddam Hussein's regime against the Kurds.

The ceremony was held at the Nazarki's Castle, with the participation of the victims' families, who lit 33 candles, in reference to the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

The fascist Ba'athist regime exterminated the Kurdish people through eight successive operations, in which 5000 villages were destroyed, 2,900 mosques and 1800 schools were demolished, and tens of thousands of innocent citizens were brutally massacred in the southern desert.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court acknowledged the Anfal campaign as a crime against humanity and genocide, and convicted Ali Hassan al-Majid, the former regime's defense minister, of overseeing a chemical attack on Halabja. Al-Majid denied the accusations against him, and said that it was the Iranian side that used chemical weapons in conjunction with the continuation of the Iran-Iraq war.

The court sentenced Ali Hassan al-Majid to death, and was executed on January 25, 2010.