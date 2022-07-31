Report

Barzan families prepare to bury the remains of 100 Anfal victims

Date: 2022-07-31T09:38:09+0000
Barzan families prepare to bury the remains of 100 Anfal victims

Shafaq News / The residents of Barzan area, Erbil, received the bodies of 100 Barzani victims of the genocidal Anfal.

The ceremony was attended by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, Former Prime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi, and Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein.

The families laid wreaths on the remains of their victims, before preparing to bury them in the Barzanis cemetery, in Barzan.

In the presence of President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani took part in a ceremony held yesterday at Erbil International Airport to receive the bodies of 100 Barzani victims of the genocidal Anfal.

The ceremony was attended by the UN Secretary-General’s Representative, the Speaker of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, and many other senior officials.

