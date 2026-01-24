Iraq to compensate Feyli Kurds under terrorism law

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is moving to amend its terrorism victims compensation law to include Kurdish and Feyli Kurdish victims who were previously excluded, a lawmaker revealed on Saturday.

In a statement, Avesta Mam Yahya, a member of parliament’s Martyrs and Political Prisoners Committee, explained that the amendments would grant affected families financial compensation, education benefits, and employment rights, aiming to ensure equal treatment for all victims of terrorism.

The changes are unlikely to face political resistance, she said, noting broad agreement among lawmakers that terrorism has affected all Iraqi communities and that redress should be inclusive.

Feyli Kurds, many of whom were stripped of citizenship, displaced, or killed under the former regime, have long criticized their exclusion from post-2003 compensation frameworks, despite later suffering targeted attacks by extremist groups. The law, formally titled the Law on Compensating Victims of Military Operations, Military Mistakes, and Terrorist Actions, covers such sufferings, but has been applied unevenly across regions, prompting repeated calls for reform.

