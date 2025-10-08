Iraq’s top court annuls former MP conviction

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Federal Court of Cassation of Iraq has overturned the six-month prison sentence against former lawmaker Mohammed al-Daini, convicted of “insulting the Iraqi people,” and ordered his release for lack of evidence.

According to the court’s ruling, the verdict was annulled after reviewing the evidence presented during earlier proceedings.

Commenting on the decision, MP Mustafa Sanad wrote on X that al-Daini’s sentence was overturned after 40 days in detention, noting that senior Sunni political figures had backed the appeal through formal legal channels.

محكمة التمييز تنقض قرار محكمة جنايات الكرخ وتفرج عن محمد الدايني، تم نقض الحكم السابق البالغ ستة أشهر بعد قضاء ٤٠ يوم بالحبس، الطعن التمييزي تبناه كبار قادة السـ،ـنة من خلال إستخدام اقوى تمثيل قانوني للقيادة السياسية السـ،ـنية وبشكل رسمي وعلني، نجحنا بإقصاءه من الإنتخابات وحبسه… — مصطفى جبار سند (@m_j_sanad) October 8, 2025

Al-Daini was sentenced on August 28, following an arrest warrant issued earlier that month on charges of insulting the Shiite community and unlawfully seizing several properties, including one belonging to Iraq’s last remaining Jewish citizen. However, he has denied all accusations in television interviews, saying he intends to file defamation lawsuits against those spreading what he called false claims.