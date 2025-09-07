Iraq's fish sector faces collapse due to water and disease

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Severe financial losses caused by water shortages and disease outbreaks threaten to collapse Iraq’s fisheries sector, the head of the Fish Producers Association, Eyad al-Talibi, warned on Sunday.

Al-Talibi told Shafaq News that the Iraqi fish market is experiencing an unprecedented decline following government campaigns to fill in unauthorized fish farms, which had been supplying large quantities of fish to local markets.

He explained that prices have fallen to around 4,500 Iraqi dinars ($3) per kilogram, while production costs remain at about 6,000 dinars ($4), directly harming fish farmers financially.

The threat of the deadly herpes virus, which kills up to 80% of fish stock, is expected to increase with the transition from summer to winter, forcing farmers to sell their fish before October to avoid greater losses, increasing supply, and pushing prices down further.

Al-Talibi also noted that large licensed projects, including floating cages and earthen ponds, have begun to shut down due to water scarcity and lack of supply to farms. He criticized the government for failing to address the herpes virus problem, citing the unavailability of a vaccine.

Calling on the government and the Ministry of Agriculture to prioritize importing the herpes virus vaccine to protect the fishery sector, al-Talibi warned that the continued crisis threatens thousands of workers in the industry, including farmers, fishermen, and restaurant owners, and could worsen unemployment rates.

He urged fish producers to cooperate with security authorities and comply with regulations to ensure the sustainability of this national resource.

Large fish die-offs in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers occur almost every season across Iraq, driven by disease outbreaks and water shortages, a pattern seen again this season.

The government campaign led by Baghdad Operations Command to fill unauthorized lakes has also contributed to reduced production and shortages in the local fish market.