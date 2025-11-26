Iraq’s final national census: Population reaches 46.1M

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq released the final results of its first nationwide census in 37 years, confirming a total population of 46.1 million people.

Based on data from the Ministry of Planning, which supervised the census carried out on 20–21 November 2024, the figures showed:

-46,118,793 total residents at the moment of enumeration, including 45,778,662 Iraqi citizens and 340,131 foreign residents.

-A predominantly young society, with nearly 60% of the population aged 15 to 45 (about 27.8 million people).

-A near gender balance: 50.2% male (23,161,000) and 49.8% female (22,957,000).

-8,054,385 households across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim said, on Wednesday, the results reflect a “young and promising society,” describing Iraq’s demographic structure as a foundation for future development.

