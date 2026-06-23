Iraq’s Kirkuk customs officials detained for corruption

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity, working with the National Security Service (INSS), arrested several customs employees in Kirkuk on corruption charges, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The coordinated pre-dawn operation centered on the Jemin (Cheman) checkpoint in the northern part of the province. The identities of those detained were not disclosed.

Iraq has recently opened a series of corruption and embezzlement cases involving public funds. On Monday, the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption reported the seizure of cash, properties, vehicles, and gold linked to a corruption case involving detained Oil Ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili.