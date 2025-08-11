Iraq's Diyala denies water shortage claims

Shafaq news – Diyala

On Monday, the Diyala Water Directorate rejected claims that 70% of the province is without water, describing the figure as inaccurate and unsupported.

In a statement addressing a recent television report alleging a widespread water shortage, the Directorate confirmed that water supply in most areas remains stable.

It also noted that only three water branches are experiencing delays due to network pressure, with authorities actively working to resolve these issues.

Highlighting that most parts of Diyala receive water either continuously or according to regular schedules, the Directorate pointed out that some shortages result from reduced water releases upstream—a challenge affecting Iraq nationwide.

Iraq faces a severe water crisis driven by years of upstream damming, reduced rainfall, and aging infrastructure, which have led to dwindling river flows. The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources reports that the country’s water availability has fallen below 1,000 cubic meters per capita annually, placing Iraq among water-scarce nations.