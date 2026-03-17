Iraq’s CMC warns UTV over broadcast violation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued a warning on Tuesday to the UTV channel over content aired in the program “With Mulla Talal,” citing violations of broadcasting regulations, according to an official statement.

The episode in question discussed the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, and included criticism of Iraqi authorities’ stance, with the presenter describing Iraq as among the main losers of the conflict.

According to the commission, the episode —presented by Ahmed Mulla Talal— included content that could “raise public concern” and did not align with the professional role of media in providing accurate and responsible information.

The authority granted the channel and its presenter 10 days to address the violation and adjust the program’s content in line with professional and legal standards.