Barzani Foundation delivers aid to flood-hit camps in northeast Syria

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

The Barzani Charity Foundation delivers aid to people in flood-hit areas in northeast Syria after heavy rainfall in recent days worsened humanitarian conditions in Washokani and Ras Al-Ain camps in Al-Hasakah province.

Shafaq News correspondent reported on Tuesday that floods that submerged large parts of the camps led to the collapse of many tents due to their fragile structure. Many families were forced to remain in the open or inside waterlogged shelters amid a severe shortage of basic services.

Shirin Khalil, a displaced woman from Ras Al-Ain, told Shafaq News that emergency aid has eased part of the suffering of residents, calling on the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to take urgent steps to ensure the return of displaced people to their hometowns and close camps that are no longer livable.

Additionally, the Ras Al-Ain Displaced Committee issued an urgent appeal, urging the Autonomous Administration and international and local organizations to intervene immediately, warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis if rainfall continues without a rapid response.