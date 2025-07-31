Iraq's Babil: 95% of unauthorized fish farms drained

Shafaq News – Babil

More than 95% of fish pond drainage operations across Babil province have been completed, the Directorate of Water Resources announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed, "We have successfully reached a rate exceeding 95% in draining unauthorized fish ponds throughout Babil."

The statement added that the operations covered all northern sectors of the province, specifically in the district of Al-Mahawil.

Southern provinces, particularly Dhi Qar and Maysan, have been severely affected by a prolonged drought, leading to mass displacement and water shortages in towns and districts. Marshes in those areas have also remained dry, as previously confirmed by the governor of Maysan to Shafaq News.

The Ministry of Water Resources launched the campaign to drain and fill unauthorized fish ponds nearly two years ago. The initiative spans all Iraqi provinces and aims to curb excessive water consumption.